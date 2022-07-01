Audi India registers 49 per cent growth in the first half of 2022

German luxury automaker Audi has recorded 49 per cent sales growth by delivering 1,765 units between January and June 2022 against the same period in 2021. The firm witnessed high demands for the A4, A6, Q5, and the Q7, along with the e-tron range models and S/RS performance automobiles. Audi also claims to have a strong order bank for its performance cars, such as the S and RS models, for this year.

The carmaker registered a 101 per cent year-on-year rise with 3,293 units sold in the country in 2021. Notably, it was the highest-ever sales growth for the firm since 2008. Besides this, Audi is setting the stage to launch the updated A8L in the country on 12 July, 2022. The firm already opened its order books for the flagship saloon on 5 May with a reservation amount of Rs 10 lakh.

In other news, Audi has been expanding its pre-owned car business, known as Audi Approved: Plus, in India with new showrooms. It has already opened the Audi Approved: Plus touchpoints in various cities, such as Kolkata, Mumbai West, South Mumbai, and Surat in 2022.

“The first six months of 2022 have seen a healthy sales growth of 49 per cent. We continue to lead the charge with our electric vehicles — the Audi e-tron 50 and 55, the Audi e-tron Sportback, and Audi e-tron GT range. Our petrol-powered portfolio including the Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi A4, and Audi A6 are doing good numbers and our S/RS models continue to shine with a strong order bank for 2022. We are now all geared to launch our flagship sedan, the Audi A8 L in India on July 12, 2022,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.