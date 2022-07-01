CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Audi India registers 49 per cent growth in the first half of 2022

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    320 Views
    Audi India registers 49 per cent growth in the first half of 2022

    German luxury automaker Audi has recorded 49 per cent sales growth by delivering 1,765 units between January and June 2022 against the same period in 2021. The firm witnessed high demands for the A4, A6, Q5, and the Q7, along with the e-tron range models and S/RS performance automobiles. Audi also claims to have a strong order bank for its performance cars, such as the S and RS models, for this year.

    The carmaker registered a 101 per cent year-on-year rise with 3,293 units sold in the country in 2021. Notably, it was the highest-ever sales growth for the firm since 2008. Besides this, Audi is setting the stage to launch the updated A8L in the country on 12 July, 2022. The firm already opened its order books for the flagship saloon on 5 May with a reservation amount of Rs 10 lakh.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    In other news, Audi has been expanding its pre-owned car business, known as Audi Approved: Plus, in India with new showrooms. It has already opened the Audi Approved: Plus touchpoints in various cities, such as Kolkata, Mumbai West, South Mumbai, and Surat in 2022.

    “The first six months of 2022 have seen a healthy sales growth of 49 per cent. We continue to lead the charge with our electric vehicles — the Audi e-tron 50 and 55, the Audi e-tron Sportback, and Audi e-tron GT range. Our petrol-powered portfolio including the Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi A4, and Audi A6 are doing good numbers and our S/RS models continue to shine with a strong order bank for 2022. We are now all geared to launch our flagship sedan, the Audi A8 L in India on July 12, 2022,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

    Left Front Three Quarter
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder variant details revealed
     Next 
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder unveiled – Now in pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi A4 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2939 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi A4 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 48.41 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 51.90 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 47.61 Lakh
    Pune₹ 48.41 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 50.33 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 45.16 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 49.13 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 47.99 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 45.16 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2939 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi India registers 49 per cent growth in the first half of 2022