CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder unveiled – Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,880 Views
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder unveiled – Now in pictures

    Toyota has unveiled its latest product, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder ahead of its official launch in India. The SUV will be offered in two powertrain options – Neo Drive and self-charging strong hybrid electric. Read below to learn more about the design highlights of the newly unveiled Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Front View

    The fascia is highlighted by a crystal acrylic upper grille with chrome garnish flanked by LED projector headlamps and twin LED DRLs. The large angular bumper features a wide trapezoidal lower grille.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Right Side View

    The side profile is highlighted by black ORVMs, black coloured roof with a sloping design, and silver roof rails. The SUV rides on dual-tone twin-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels which are complemented by prominent wheel arches. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Left Rear Three Quarter

    The rear section features C-shaped LED taillights connected by a dark chrome insert on the boot lid. Further, it gets a sporty skid plate.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Dashboard

    The one you see in the images is the self-charging strong-hybrid electric version which gets a black and brown interior theme. On the other hand, the Neo Drive trim will get a full black theme. The vehicle also offers ventilated front seats. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Rear Seats

    The second row will offer ample space for the occupants and will get features such as reclining seats, AC vents, 60:40 seat split, armrest with cup holders, and USB points. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the self-charging strong-hybrid electric version is powered by a 1.5-litre engine with THS (Toyota Hybrid System). The Neo Drive version is powered by Suzuki’s 1.5-litre K-series engine with Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) technology. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched: Top five highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    1760 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 31.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    1760 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder unveiled – Now in pictures