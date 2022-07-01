Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder unveiled – Now in pictures

Toyota has unveiled its latest product, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder ahead of its official launch in India. The SUV will be offered in two powertrain options – Neo Drive and self-charging strong hybrid electric. Read below to learn more about the design highlights of the newly unveiled Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

The fascia is highlighted by a crystal acrylic upper grille with chrome garnish flanked by LED projector headlamps and twin LED DRLs. The large angular bumper features a wide trapezoidal lower grille.

The side profile is highlighted by black ORVMs, black coloured roof with a sloping design, and silver roof rails. The SUV rides on dual-tone twin-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels which are complemented by prominent wheel arches.

The rear section features C-shaped LED taillights connected by a dark chrome insert on the boot lid. Further, it gets a sporty skid plate.

The one you see in the images is the self-charging strong-hybrid electric version which gets a black and brown interior theme. On the other hand, the Neo Drive trim will get a full black theme. The vehicle also offers ventilated front seats.

The second row will offer ample space for the occupants and will get features such as reclining seats, AC vents, 60:40 seat split, armrest with cup holders, and USB points.

Under the hood, the self-charging strong-hybrid electric version is powered by a 1.5-litre engine with THS (Toyota Hybrid System). The Neo Drive version is powered by Suzuki’s 1.5-litre K-series engine with Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) technology.