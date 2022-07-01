2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched: Top five highlights

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been launched in India and is the most comprehensive update for the compact SUV since its launch in 2016. Maruti is calling this an all-new generation of the car, and it is available in four trim levels across nine colour options and one petrol engine. The updates to the Brezza are pretty significant, and here are the top five highlights.

Smartplay Pro+ and 360-degree camera

With all its latest launches, Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new infotainment system with a 9.0-inch display. Dubbed the Smartplay+ Pro, it gets features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Arkamys sound system and a 360-degree camera. Maruti has also included HUD as a part of the updates.

Connected car features

The Suzuki Connect system has been upgraded to include remote features like AC control, door locks, headlight control, Amazon Alexa connectivity and Smartwatch compatibility. Other standard features include driver assessment, vehicle status and vehicle location.

Paddle shifters

The Brezza is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 103bhp/138Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque-converter automatic. The latter can be had with paddle shifters, which is shared across all of Maruti’s new launches like the XL6 and the Ertiga in their two-pedal avatars.

Safety equipment

All versions of the Brezza get dual front airbags, while the top version gets four airbags. Also included are hill-hold assist, ESP, height adjustment for the seat belt, ISOFIX child seat mounting points and front seat belt pre-tensioners.

Updated exterior design

The exterior updates for the Brezza comprise a new face, headlamps, updated design for the alloy wheels and a new layout for the tail lamps. The overall profile is the same in the fact that you can’t mistake the car for another model, but it is updated enough to be called an all-new car.

We are driving the new Maruti Brezza later this week, and you can catch our review on 6 July at 9am both on the website and our YouTube channel.