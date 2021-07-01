CarWale
    Honda records domestic sale of 4,767 units in June 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Production carried out in previous month at 50 per cent capacity

    - Export numbers stood at 1,241 units

    Honda Cars India Limited has recorded a monthly domestic sale of 4,767 units in June 2021. On a yearly graph, the sales of the Japanese car manufacturer grew significantly by over 240 per cent when it retailed just 1,398 units in June 2020. The exports to international markets accounted to 1,241 units in the previous month. 

    Last month, the carmaker announced support and relief measures of Rs 6.5 crore against Covid-19. The company helped in setting up Covid Care isolation centres and oxygen production plants; more details of which can be read here.

    Commenting on the business situation, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Our June despatches were in line with our production output, which we maintained at below 50per cent of pre-COVID level. With unlocking of many states and reopening of dealer outlets in most markets, we expect car sales to further pick up from this month onwards and will accordingly ramp up our daily production. We hope that this positive momentum will continue thereby helping the industry to recover, however challenges of COVID related disruptions and rising ownership cost due to higher raw material prices remain.” 

