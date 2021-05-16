CarWale
    Honda India Foundation announces COVID-19 support and relief measures

    Aditya Nadkarni

    844 Views
    Honda India Foundation announces COVID-19 support and relief measures

    - Honda pledges support to work with State Governments of Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat

    - The company is setting up COVID Care Isolation centres and oxygen production plant along with state governments

    Honda India Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of all Honda group companies in India, has announced support and relief measures to contribute towards Government of India’s ongoing efforts against COVID-19. The foundation is working with State Governments of Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat and has earmarked a sum of Rs 6.5 crore towards these relief measures in this phase.

    As part of this aid, the foundation will be setting up temporary COVID Care isolation centres and oxygen production plants. A 100-bed facility is being created at Honda’s warehouse facility in Manesar in Haryana and another 50-100 bed facility at the Government Girl School in Tapukara, Rajasthan. These temporary COVID-19 care centres are expected to commence operation from next week onwards.

    The foundation is also working with State Governments to set up Oxygen Production Plants in the districts of Kolar (Karnataka), Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), Alwar (Rajasthan), and Manesar (Haryana). Honda India Foundation has already started a distribution exercise to help the local administration’s efforts in all the five states by providing protection kits (PPE, Mask, Sanitisers) and food packets for front line warriors, as well as medical equipment such as pulse oximeter, thermometers, oxygen concentrators for government hospitals in rural areas.

    Speaking on the occasion, Atsushi Ogata, Chairman, Honda India Foundation said, “This second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of us adversely. At this hour of need, it is imperative that more individuals and organizations come forward to help in cohesion and we do our best for the community we operate in and for the country, at large. We hope that these efforts by the government and the industry can help families as they tide through this calamity. We are working with various stakeholders to ensure that on-ground efforts can run seamlessly. It is time to stand together for each other, with the belief that we will sail through this.”

