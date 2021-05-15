Hyundai announces extension of warranty and service by two months in India

- Extends warranty and free service period by two months

- Hyundai undertakes multiple relief programs for people in India

Hyundai Motor India has announced the extension of warranty and free service timelines by two months. This decision will prove to be helpful for customers who have been unable to avail services due to a fresh round of lockdown being announced across the majority of the states in the country.

Speaking to the media, Tarun Garg, Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing, and Service) said, “During these challenging times, the company has initiated multiple programs to expedite relief to people across the country by delivering lifesaving equipment. Also, we have announced the extension of warranty, extended warranty, and free service to our customers by two months to ensure adequate support during these challenging time.”

In addition to the extension of the warranty and service period, the company has also initiated multiple programs to expedite relief to people across the country. Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) has announced its CSR project – ‘Back-to-Life’. Under this initiative, the company will procure and deliver life-saving medicare oxygen equipment like high flow oxygen plants (10 units), oxygen concentrators (700 units), high flow nasal oxygen machines (200 units), and BiPap ventilator machines (225 units) to the most affected Covid-19 states that include Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, New Delhi, and Haryana.

Hyundai India further assures that it will continue to stand by its customers and ensure seamless support through its 24x7 roadside assistance program.