Tata Nexon EV prices hiked by Rs 16,000

- The price of the base XM variant remains unchanged

- Also available on subscription basis

Tata Motors has discreetly hiked the prices of the Nexon EV by Rs 16,000. The e-SUV that currently tops the electric vehicle segment in India is offered in three trims – XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux. We recently tested the real-world range of the Nexon EV to see if the SUV returns the claimed 312km figure and you can see it in our video embedded below.

While the ex-showroom price of the base XM variant remains unchanged, the XZ+ and XZ+ Lux trims are now expensive by Rs 16,000. The XZ+ now costs Rs 15.56 lakh while the top-spec XZ+ Lux trim is available for Rs 16.56 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. The Nexon EV can also be purchased on subscription bases with monthly plans starting at Rs 29,500. To know more about it, click here.

The Tata Nexon dishes out 127bhp and 245Nm of torque from a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion and liquid-cooled battery pack with an ARAI-certified range of 312km. Currently, it rivals the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric in the electric SUV segment and is the most affordable EV among the lot.