    Hyundai Verna variants and features revised; to get Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Select variants of the Verna receive an update for wireless connectivity

    - The S variant has been replaced by the S+ variant

    The Hyundai Creta recently received an update to the feature list across the variant line-up, details of which are available here. Now, the model next-in-line to come equipped with a set of revisions is the Hyundai Verna.

    According to a set of images leaked on the web, the Hyundai Verna will witness a revision in the form of a new variant, apart from the addition of a new feature on select variants. The Korean automobile brand will replace the S variant with a new S+ variant in the sedan’s variant range.

    The S variant of the Hyundai Verna, which was available only in the 1.5-litre petrol MT guise, will soon be replaced by the S+ variant, which will also be offered in the 1.5-litre diesel MT guise. Additionally, the outgoing model, which was equipped with 15-inch steel wheels, will make way for 16-inch styled wheels in the new variant.

    The feature update for the Hyundai Verna comes in the form of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration in the touchscreen infotainment system. This feature though, will be limited to the S+ and SX variants of the model. There are no changes to the powertrain options and the Verna will continue to be offered with the same set of engines and transmissions.

