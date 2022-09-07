Hyundai India hikes prices of Creta, Venue, i20, and Grand i10 Nios

- Diesel variants of Venue and Creta get expensive by up to Rs 6,000

- No change in the prices of Hyundai Aura and Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai India has discreetly hiked the prices of the Grand i10 Nios, i20, Verna, i20 N Line, Venue, and Creta. The escalated prices are effective from this month. The quantum of increase varies across models and we have listed the model-wise prices below.

The petrol variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are now expensive by up to Rs 6,000. While the turbo variants have been discontinued, there is no revision in the prices of the diesel versions. Notably, the prices of the Hyundai Aura also remain unchanged.

The mid-size sedan, Verna is also included in the new price list. The prices of the petrol and turbo petrol variants are now up by Rs 3,000 while that of the diesel derivatives get a hike of Rs 8,000. Moving to the SUV counterparts, the prices of the Venue diesel and Creta diesel have been revised. While the diesel variants of the Venue compact SUV demand a premium of Rs 5,000, the lower variants of Creta diesel are costlier by Rs 3,000 and lower variants by Rs 6,000.

The last model to get expensive is the i20 and its sportier iteration, the i20 N Line. These hatchbacks receive a price revision of up to Rs 9,000. The exact variant-wise details of these models are available on our website.