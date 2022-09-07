CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Hyundai India hikes prices of Creta, Venue, i20, and Grand i10 Nios

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    918 Views
    Hyundai India hikes prices of Creta, Venue, i20, and Grand i10 Nios

    - Diesel variants of Venue and Creta get expensive by up to Rs 6,000

    - No change in the prices of Hyundai Aura and Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai India has discreetly hiked the prices of the Grand i10 Nios, i20, Verna, i20 N Line, Venue, and Creta. The escalated prices are effective from this month. The quantum of increase varies across models and we have listed the model-wise prices below. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The petrol variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are now expensive by up to Rs 6,000. While the turbo variants have been discontinued, there is no revision in the prices of the diesel versions. Notably, the prices of the Hyundai Aura also remain unchanged. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The mid-size sedan, Verna is also included in the new price list. The prices of the petrol and turbo petrol variants are now up by Rs 3,000 while that of the diesel derivatives get a hike of Rs 8,000. Moving to the SUV counterparts, the prices of the Venue diesel and Creta diesel have been revised. While the diesel variants of the Venue compact SUV demand a premium of Rs 5,000, the lower variants of Creta diesel are costlier by Rs 3,000 and lower variants by Rs 6,000.

    The last model to get expensive is the i20 and its sportier iteration, the i20 N Line. These hatchbacks receive a price revision of up to Rs 9,000. The exact variant-wise details of these models are available on our website. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volkswagen offers service support for flood affected customers in Bengaluru
     Next 
    New MG Hector interior revealed; to be launched later this year

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Venue Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7448 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen 2022 C5 Aircross
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Citroen 2022 C5 Aircross

    ₹ 33.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th Sep 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thSEP
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.84 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.17 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.59 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.88 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.02 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.37 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.80 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.73 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7448 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai India hikes prices of Creta, Venue, i20, and Grand i10 Nios