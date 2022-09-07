New MG Hector interior revealed; to be launched later this year

- 2022 MG Hector teaser reveals the interior of the SUV

- The model will be launched in India by the end of the year

MG Motor India has released another teaser of the new Hector ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place later this year. The carmaker, in the new teaser, has revealed the interior of the updated model, along with a slew of features.

The interior of the 2022 MG Hector will get a dual-tone black and white theme, brushed metal inserts, a leather-wrapped three-spoke, multi-function steering wheel, and chrome trims for the AC vents.

In terms of features, the new MG Hector will come equipped with a new 14-inch vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system with the next-gen i-Smart connected car technology, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, touch controls for the AC, an electronic parking brake, and an engine start-stop button.

Previous teasers of the new MG Hector have given us a peek at the model’s fascia. Under the hood, the SUV is expected to carry forward the same engine and transmission options as the current iteration. Upon launch, the 2022 MG Hector, which will be sold alongside the current-gen model, will rival the Mahindra XUV700 and the Tata Harrier.