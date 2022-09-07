CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    New MG Hector interior revealed; to be launched later this year

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    8,985 Views
    New MG Hector interior revealed; to be launched later this year

    - 2022 MG Hector teaser reveals the interior of the SUV

    - The model will be launched in India by the end of the year

    MG Motor India has released another teaser of the new Hector ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place later this year. The carmaker, in the new teaser, has revealed the interior of the updated model, along with a slew of features.

    MG Hector Front View

    The interior of the 2022 MG Hector will get a dual-tone black and white theme, brushed metal inserts, a leather-wrapped three-spoke, multi-function steering wheel, and chrome trims for the AC vents.

    In terms of features, the new MG Hector will come equipped with a new 14-inch vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system with the next-gen i-Smart connected car technology, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, touch controls for the AC, an electronic parking brake, and an engine start-stop button.

    MG Hector Dashboard

    Previous teasers of the new MG Hector have given us a peek at the model’s fascia. Under the hood, the SUV is expected to carry forward the same engine and transmission options as the current iteration. Upon launch, the 2022 MG Hector, which will be sold alongside the current-gen model, will rival the Mahindra XUV700 and the Tata Harrier.

    MG Hector Image
    MG Hector
    ₹ 14.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2023 Hyundai Verna continues testing; likely to get ADAS

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Hector Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5523 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen 2022 C5 Aircross
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Citroen 2022 C5 Aircross

    ₹ 33.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th Sep 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Hector Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 16.76 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 17.53 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 16.83 Lakh
    Pune₹ 16.78 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 17.24 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 15.62 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 16.96 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 16.47 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.57 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5523 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New MG Hector interior revealed; to be launched later this year