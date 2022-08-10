CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    MG Hector facelift teased again; gets a new grille

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    600 Views
    MG Hector facelift teased again; gets a new grille

    - The 2022 MG Hector will be launched by the end of the year

    - The updated model will get a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    MG Motor India has released another teaser video of the new Hector that gives us a peek at its exterior design. The refreshed model will be launched in India by the end of 2022.

    As seen in the teaser image here, the 2022 MG Hector will get a new chrome-studded grille, which the brand refers to as an Argyle-inspired diamond mesh grille. Also on offer will be a reworked front bumper, and a new air dam and skid plate.

    The interior of the new MG Hector remain will receive a new 14-inch vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument console, and a revised dashboard. It is also understood that the 2022 MG Hector will be sold alongside the current version of the SUV.

    Under the hood, the upcoming MG Hector facelift is expected to be powered by the same engine options including a 1.5-litre petrol motor, a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor, and a 2.0-litre diesel mill. Once launched, the new MG Hector will rival the Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV700.

    MG Hector Image
    MG Hector
    ₹ 14.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Lamborghini announces the arrival of three new models
     Next 
    Skoda Kodiaq SUV bookings reopen; prices hiked by Rs 2.50 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Hector Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5459 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Hyundai Tucson

    Hyundai Tucson

    ₹ 27.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Hector Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 16.76 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 17.53 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 16.34 Lakh
    Pune₹ 16.78 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 17.24 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 15.62 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 16.96 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 16.47 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.57 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5459 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Hector facelift teased again; gets a new grille