MG Hector facelift teased again; gets a new grille

- The 2022 MG Hector will be launched by the end of the year

- The updated model will get a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system

MG Motor India has released another teaser video of the new Hector that gives us a peek at its exterior design. The refreshed model will be launched in India by the end of 2022.

As seen in the teaser image here, the 2022 MG Hector will get a new chrome-studded grille, which the brand refers to as an Argyle-inspired diamond mesh grille. Also on offer will be a reworked front bumper, and a new air dam and skid plate.

The interior of the new MG Hector remain will receive a new 14-inch vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument console, and a revised dashboard. It is also understood that the 2022 MG Hector will be sold alongside the current version of the SUV.

Under the hood, the upcoming MG Hector facelift is expected to be powered by the same engine options including a 1.5-litre petrol motor, a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor, and a 2.0-litre diesel mill. Once launched, the new MG Hector will rival the Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV700.