    2023 Hyundai Verna continues testing; likely to get ADAS

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    628 Views
    2023 Hyundai Verna continues testing; likely to get ADAS

    - New Hyundai Verna spy shots in India show an ADAS sensor on the front bumper

    - The model could be showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in January

    The new Hyundai Verna has been spotted again during a public road test in India. A fresh spy image gives us a peek at the front of the model, which also hints at a significant update in terms of the feature list.

    The spy image show that the upcoming Hyundai Verna test mule is running under heavy camouflage. The unit in question is likely to be a mid-variant, with the steel wheels with wheel covers hinting at the same. Up-front, the sedan gets a new bumper and sweptback headlamps, while the latter houses what seems to be an ADAS sensor below the number plate.

    Hyundai currently offers ADAS only with the new Tucson, and we expect this technology to trickle down to the Verna when it launches in India. This feature will also help it take on the Honda City which currently offers ADAS features in select variants.

    Elsewhere, we expect the new-gen Hyundai Verna to come equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, wireless charging, and ventilated front seats.

    Under the hood, the 2023 Hyundai Verna could carry over the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines from the outgoing model. Also on offer could be a mild-hybrid system with both powertrains, while a turbo-petrol mill cannot be ruled out at the moment. We expect the new Verna to be showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. Stay tuned for updates.

    Image Source

    Hyundai New Verna Image
    Hyundai New Verna
    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7448 Views
    28 Likes

