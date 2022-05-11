CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Hyundai Verna starts testing in India

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,263 Views
    New Hyundai Verna starts testing in India

    - New-gen Hyundai Verna, also known as the Accent, has been spotted globally

    - Model is likely to be unveiled later this year, followed by India debut next year

    Hyundai is working on the next-gen Verna, test mules of which have been spotted testing on international soil in the past. Called the Accent in some markets, the model was wearing heavy camouflage, details and images of which are available here. The India-bound model has now begun road tests on the local streets of our country.

    Hyundai Verna Rear View

    The new-gen Hyundai Verna is likely to follow the latest design philosophy, known as Sensuous Sportiness. Apart from taking inspiration from its elder sibling, the Elantra, we can expect the sedan to feature a new grille with split headlamps, new front and rear bumpers, fog lights, new alloy wheels, new wrap-around LED tail lights, a boot-lid mounted number plate recess, rear bumper-mounted reflectors, and a shark-fin antenna.

    Hyundai Verna Dashboard

    Inside, the upcoming Hyundai Verna spy pictures reveal a large touchscreen infotainment system and a fully-digital instrument cluster. We expect a few other additional features such as an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and more.

    Hyundai Verna Left Rear Three Quarter

    Details regarding the powertrain options on the 2022 Hyundai Verna remain unknown at the moment, although the model could arrive with the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, albeit with the mild-hybrid technology. Transmission options are likely to be carried over from the current-gen Verna. Also on offer could be a smaller turbo-petrol motor. The new Verna is expected to be unveiled globally later this year, and the model could be launched in India sometime in 2023. Stay tuned for updates.

    Image Source

    Hyundai Verna Image
    Hyundai Verna
    ₹ 9.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Tata Nexon EV Max launched – All you need to know
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Driven: Now in Pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Verna Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6517 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    View All Sedan Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Max

    Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Verna Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.96 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.46 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.70 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.05 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.12 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.37 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 10.95 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.51 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6517 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Hyundai Verna starts testing in India