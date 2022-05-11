New Hyundai Verna starts testing in India

- New-gen Hyundai Verna, also known as the Accent, has been spotted globally

- Model is likely to be unveiled later this year, followed by India debut next year

Hyundai is working on the next-gen Verna, test mules of which have been spotted testing on international soil in the past. Called the Accent in some markets, the model was wearing heavy camouflage, details and images of which are available here. The India-bound model has now begun road tests on the local streets of our country.

The new-gen Hyundai Verna is likely to follow the latest design philosophy, known as Sensuous Sportiness. Apart from taking inspiration from its elder sibling, the Elantra, we can expect the sedan to feature a new grille with split headlamps, new front and rear bumpers, fog lights, new alloy wheels, new wrap-around LED tail lights, a boot-lid mounted number plate recess, rear bumper-mounted reflectors, and a shark-fin antenna.

Inside, the upcoming Hyundai Verna spy pictures reveal a large touchscreen infotainment system and a fully-digital instrument cluster. We expect a few other additional features such as an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and more.

Details regarding the powertrain options on the 2022 Hyundai Verna remain unknown at the moment, although the model could arrive with the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, albeit with the mild-hybrid technology. Transmission options are likely to be carried over from the current-gen Verna. Also on offer could be a smaller turbo-petrol motor. The new Verna is expected to be unveiled globally later this year, and the model could be launched in India sometime in 2023. Stay tuned for updates.

