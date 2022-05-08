CarWale
    Hyundai hikes prices for the Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura and others

    Nikhil Puthran

    Hyundai hikes prices for the Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura and others

    Hyundai is one of the major automakers to have revised the ex-showroom prices across its product line up in the country. Recently we revealed the revised ex-showroom price list for the SUV line-up, including – the Creta, Venue, and the Alcazar. To learn more about the revised prices for these models, click here. This time around we reveal the revised ex-showroom prices for other Hyundai models. 

    Hyundai Santro

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai’s entry-level model, the Santro has witnessed a price hike of up to Rs 17,800 for the Magna AMT variant. While other variants like the Era Executive, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Sportz CNG have witnessed a price hike of Rs 3,010. Interestingly, there is no revision in prices for the Sportz AMT, Magna CNG, and the Asta AMT variants. 

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Depending on the variant, Hyundai has hiked the prices for the Grand i10 Nios by up to Rs 9,090. The base Era variant is now expensive by Rs 9,010, while the Magna variant attracts a premium of Rs 9,000. All the Sportz trims with 1.2-litre petrol and diesel option are now expensive by Rs 9,050, while the Magna CNG price has been hiked by Rs 9,090. The Asta manual and Asta AMT prices have been hiked by Rs 9,050. There is no change in prices for these variants – Magna AMT, Sport Turbo dual-tone, Magna CRDi, and Asta CRDi variants. 

    Hyundai i20 N Line and Kona Electric 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    All prices for all variants of the Hyundai i20 N Line and the Kona Electric have been hiked by Rs 5,000.

    Hyundai Aura

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Depending on the variant, the Hyundai Aura prices have been hiked by Rs 9,090. The entry-level E variant is now expensive by Rs 9,000, while variants like S, S AMT, S CNG, SX, SX(O), SX Plus AMT, and SX Plus 1.0 petrol prices have been hiked by Rs 9,060. The S and the SX Plus AMT CRDi variants are now pricier by Rs 9,090. The prices for the diesel S and SX (O) variants have not been revised. 

    Hyundai Verna

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai has revised prices for the Verna by up to Rs 13,010. The entry-level E and S Plus variant prices have been hiked by Rs 8,000. The SX manual and automatic variants in both petrol and diesel guise are now pricier by Rs 13,010. All the SX (O) trims in both petrol and diesel guise are now pricier by Rs 8,100.

