    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Driven: Now in Pictures

    

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Driven: Now in Pictures

    The W206 generation of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class has landed here in India. It’s the sixth-generation model of the entry-level sedan that started life almost four-decade back as ‘Baby Benz’. Now, Mercedes-Benz has debuted the new C-Class in India as ‘Baby S’. Let us take a look at the new-gen C-Class through our picture gallery, while we drove it in Mussoorie.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Right Front Three Quarter

    Taking things further from the W205-gen C-Class, the new C looks a lot more mature yet sporty in its stance. It has grown ever so lightly but the larger dimensions, muscular sheet metal work, and familiar family lights make the new C-Class look handsome. 

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Front View

    There are two designs for the grille depending on the version; Avantgarde gets single-slat chrome upon vertical louvres while the AMG Line has a star-shaped mesh grille in a frown-like shape. Avantgarde gets 17-inch wheels while the AMG has 18-inchers. 

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Right Front Three Quarter

    Mercedes’ Digital lights come as standard on the C and there are six colour options to choose from right now. On the flip side, the new C-Class gets a lot of faux air vents on the front bumpers. And at the back, the AMG Line also gets fake exhaust tips. 

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Dashboard

    On the inside, the cabin is directly scrounged from the flagship S-Class to an extent that the entire cabin layout looks difficult to differentiate. The air vents are different, but the massive touchscreen stacked on the centre console is identical, although smaller. 

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Dashboard

    The steering wheel designs are different for the Avantgarde and AMG Line trim but behind it is an all-digital driver’s display with configurable screens. It looks good and the MBUX system in the screens also makes it familiar and easy to navigate. 

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Right Side View

    An increased wheelbase of 25mm benefits the rear legroom (by 21mm). Seats at the back are good enough for both short trips and cross country hauls. As for the boot, it’s eaten up by a spare wheel but there’s provision to extend the cargo space by folding the rear seats. 

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Right Front Three Quarter

    Engine-wise, the 1.5-litre petrol in C200 makes 203bhp/300Nm. The C220d gets a 2.0-litre making 197bhp/440Nm. And the range-topping diesel C300d has an output of 262bhp/550Nm. A nine-speed automatic transmission and a 48V mild-hybrid system are standard. 

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Left Rear Three Quarter

    The new-gen C-Class continues to compete with BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Volvo S60, and Jaguar XE. Prices for the new-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class are as follows (ex-showroom all India): 

    C200: Rs 55 lakh

    C220d: Rs 56 lakh

    C300d: Rs 61 lakh

    Pictures by Kapil Angane

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    ₹ 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 65.28 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 68.98 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 63.52 Lakh
    Pune₹ 65.28 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 68.17 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 60.18 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 66.25 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 61.01 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 60.86 Lakh

