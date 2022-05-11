Volkswagen Summer Campaign announced in India; to be held up to 15 June, 2022

- The Summer Campaign will include a complimentary 40-point vehicle check-up

- Campaign will be held up to 15 June, 2022

Volkswagen India has introduced a special Summer Campaign across its 120 service facilities up to 15 June, 2022. The Summer Campaign initiative offers a complimentary 40-point vehicle check-up.

The check-up by Volkswagen under the campaign will analyse the health status of the vehicle and highlight any pertinent areas that require immediate action. It is supported with offers and benefits on Extended Warranty (EW), Service Value Package (SVP), and Value Added Services (VAS).

In addition, as part of the service enhancement efforts, the brand also offers doorstep services through Volkswagen Mobile Service Unit (MSU) and Volkswagen Assistance, along with ‘Express Service’, which is available in major metro cities for customers. The carmaker has also introduced the facility of service cam and service cost calculator that provides customers with the details of repair and maintenance required in their vehicle and their estimated cost. Further, customers can also book their service appointment online, along with purchasing loyalty products and maintenance packages through the official website.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “At Volkswagen, our priority is to provide an affordable and hassle-free ownership experience to our customers. With the ongoing summer season, it is advisable to conduct a vehicle health check-up for smooth and comfortable drive journeys. For the safety of the occupants, we are offering a 40-point vehicle health monitoring that allows our customers to focus on their drive experience.”