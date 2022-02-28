India-bound New-gen Hyundai Verna spied testing in the snow

- Next-gen Hyundai Verna is heavily inspired by the Elantra

- The model could be powered by 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid technology

Hyundai has begun working on the next-gen Verna, also known as the Accent for select international markets. A set of new spy shots taken in North Sweden reveal that the new-gen Verna is undergoing winter testing.

As seen in the spy shots, the new Hyundai Verna seems to be heavily inspired by its elder sibling, the Elantra. Up-front, the sedan features a wide grille that flows into low-set LED headlamps. The bumper houses fog lights on either side, while the mid-section gets what seems to be a contrast coloured faux skid plate.

On either side, the next-gen Hyundai Verna features a set of steel wheels and silver wheel covers, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, a blacked-out B-pillar, and the roof also sports an electric sunroof. At the rear, the sedan features an angular boot, halogen wraparound tail lights, and a boot-mounted number plate holder.

Details regarding the interior of the new Hyundai Verna remain unknown at the moment. Under the hood, the model is expected to be powered by 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid technology.