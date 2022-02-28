CarWale
    India-bound New-gen Hyundai Verna spied testing in the snow

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    837 Views
    India-bound New-gen Hyundai Verna spied testing in the snow

    - Next-gen Hyundai Verna is heavily inspired by the Elantra

    - The model could be powered by 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid technology

    Hyundai has begun working on the next-gen Verna, also known as the Accent for select international markets. A set of new spy shots taken in North Sweden reveal that the new-gen Verna is undergoing winter testing.

    Hyundai Verna Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy shots, the new Hyundai Verna seems to be heavily inspired by its elder sibling, the Elantra. Up-front, the sedan features a wide grille that flows into low-set LED headlamps. The bumper houses fog lights on either side, while the mid-section gets what seems to be a contrast coloured faux skid plate.

    Hyundai Verna Left Side View

    On either side, the next-gen Hyundai Verna features a set of steel wheels and silver wheel covers, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, a blacked-out B-pillar, and the roof also sports an electric sunroof. At the rear, the sedan features an angular boot, halogen wraparound tail lights, and a boot-mounted number plate holder.

    Hyundai Verna Left Rear Three Quarter

    Details regarding the interior of the new Hyundai Verna remain unknown at the moment. Under the hood, the model is expected to be powered by 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid technology.

    Hyundai Verna Image
    Hyundai Verna
    ₹ 9.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
