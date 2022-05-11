New Tata Nexon EV Max launched – All you need to know

Indian automaker, Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV Max in India at a starting price of Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). The newly introduced Nexon EV Max is available in two variants – XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. Both the variants are offered with two charger options – a 3.3kW or a 7.2kW AC fast charger. The Nexon EV Max is available in the three colour options – Daytona Grey, Pristine White, and Intensi-Teal (exclusive to Nexon EV Max). The changes are mainly limited to mechanical and feature updates.

Performance and safety

The newly launched Tata Nexon EV Max is powered by a 40.5kWh Lithium-ion battery pack which delivers ARAI certified range of 437 km. The Nexon EV Max is believed to get a 33per cent higher battery capacity. The electric motor generates 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. The electric compact SUV is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in under nine seconds. Furthermore, the vehicle offers three driving modes – Eco, City, and Sport.

The 7.2 kW AC fast charger can be installed either at home or at the workplace, which helps in reducing the charging time to 6.5 hours. Interestingly, the Nexon EV Max also supports a fast charging time of zero – 80 per cent in just 56 minutes via 50kW DC fast charging. The battery and the motor pack are IP67 rated, thereby making them water, dust, and shock protected. The Nexon EV Max offers a battery warranty of eight years or 1,60,000 km.

In terms of safety, the Nexon EV Max gets ESP with i-VBAC (intelligent – vacuum-less boost and active control), hill hold, hill descent control, i-TPMS, and electronic parking brake with auto vehicle hold. The vehicle gets disc brakes on all four wheels for a superior braking experience. Moreover, the company offers the Multi-Mode Regen feature with four levels that enables adjustment of regenerative braking through switches on the floor console.

Interior

The Nexon EV Max gets the new Makarana beige interiors and uncluttered central console which houses the new jewelled control knob with an active mode display. Additional feature highlights include leatherette seats with ventilation for the front seats, wireless smartphone charger, air purifier, auto-dimming IRVM, and cruise control. Furthermore, the Nexon EV Max now gets the updated ZConnect app with 48 connected car features. The new add-on feature list includes a smartwatch integration, auto/manual DTC check, setting a limit for charging, monthly vehicle reports, and enhanced drive analytics.

For added convenience, the Nexon EV Max gets an electric sunroof, cooled glovebox, and a seven-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The vehicle gets 60:40 split rear seats and 350-litres boot space which can be expanded up to 390-litres.

The ex-showroom all-India prices for the Nexon EV Max are as follows –

Nexon EV MAX XZ+ (3.3kW) – Rs 17.74 lakh

Nexon EV MAX XZ+ (7.2kW AC fast charger) – Rs 18.24 lakh

Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux (3.3kW) – Rs 18.74 lakh

Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux (7.2kW AC fast charger) – Rs 19.24 lakh