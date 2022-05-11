CarWale
    Electric BMW X1 teased tackling snow in winter testing

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -        Dual-motor setup with AWD

    -         Global debut later this year

    BMW is expanding its electric portfolio with each passing year, just like every other car manufacturer. Next in line for the Bavarian electric car line-up is the X1 EV – christened as iX1. The entry-level electric SUV has been teased for the first time, undergoing its winter testing session at BMW’s Arjeplog facility in northern Sweden. 

    Like the entire new electric portfolio from BMW, the iX1 will also make use of the fifth-generation of eDrive powertrain. It will get a dual-motor setup with an AWD system and a high voltage battery pack. 

    According to the official statement, the iX1 will have a driving range of 413-438 kilometres under the WLTP cycle. Other technical details on the iX1 powertrains aren’t available at the moment, but we expect it to share the battery pack with the Mini Countryman EV as both will share a production line at Leipzig.

    More importantly, the next generation of the conventionally-powered BMW X1 will also debut alongside the iX1. There will also be plug-in hybrid versions of the X1 that will make their global premiere. All the versatile powertrains of the new X1 will break cover in autumn of 2022, which is between September and December. We can expect an Indian debut sometime next year.

