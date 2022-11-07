CarWale
    2023 Hyundai Verna facelift spotted again

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    578 Views
    2023 Hyundai Verna facelift spotted again

    - Spotted in Faridabad

    - Will get a parametric grille 

    A couple of weeks after its first spotting, the Hyundai Verna facelift was spied again testing on the roads of Faridabad. While the car was heavily camouflaged, it left us with some cues. 

    Hyundai Verna Right Side View

    The next-gen Verna gets a split headlamp design which will come with DRLs on the top. It could also get a parametric grille like the all-new Tucson. The test mule was also seen with a front parking sensor and a raised waistline. At the rear, the facelifted Verna gets a reverse parking sensor, dual split tail lamps, and a shark-fin antenna.         

    It is expected to continue with the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. Gearbox options are likely to be carried over unchanged. On its arrival, it will rival the likes of the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and the fifth-gen Honda City facelift. Interestingly, the Verna will be the only one among its competitors to offer a diesel option.

    Image Source 

    Hyundai Verna Image
    Hyundai Verna
    ₹ 9.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    India-bound Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 e-tron Sportback to debut on 9 November
     Next 
    BMW X5 M and X6 M facelifts take on the Nurburgring testing

