2023 Hyundai Verna facelift spotted again

A couple of weeks after its first spotting, the Hyundai Verna facelift was spied again testing on the roads of Faridabad. While the car was heavily camouflaged, it left us with some cues.

The next-gen Verna gets a split headlamp design which will come with DRLs on the top. It could also get a parametric grille like the all-new Tucson. The test mule was also seen with a front parking sensor and a raised waistline. At the rear, the facelifted Verna gets a reverse parking sensor, dual split tail lamps, and a shark-fin antenna.

It is expected to continue with the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. Gearbox options are likely to be carried over unchanged. On its arrival, it will rival the likes of the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and the fifth-gen Honda City facelift. Interestingly, the Verna will be the only one among its competitors to offer a diesel option.

