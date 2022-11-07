India-bound Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 e-tron Sportback to debut on 9 November

Audi has officially announced the world premiere of the new Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback on 9 November, 2022. It has also released a teaser picture and video showing silhouettes and glimpses of these models. Meanwhile, the Q8 e-tron facelift prototype first appeared at the E-Cannonball rally in Hamburg, Germany in September this year.

It is to be noted that the upcoming Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback will essentially be the renamed facelift versions of the on-sale e-tron and e-tron Sportback, respectively. Further, their most important highlight is likely to be the larger battery pack, more efficient electric motors, and high-tech electronics. As a result, the new models will reportedly have a boosted range of more than 600km. In fact, we can expect the power output to go up as well.

Although Audi will reveal the details about battery capacity, power outputs, and range figures at the unveiling event, the latest teaser video hints at power consumption figures for the upcoming models. As claimed, the WLTP-certified power consumption value of the Q8 e-tron stands at 24.4–20.1 kWh/100km, while it is rated at 24.1–19.5 kWh/100km for the Q8 Sportback e-tron.

If these figures are to go by, to provide a range of more than 600km, the Q8 e-tron would need at least a 120kWh battery pack. Now, this battery pack is significantly larger than the earlier 71kWh and 95kWh battery packs available for the e-tron 50 and 55, respectively.

Moreover, the electric SUVs are expected to feature a handful of changes both on the outside and inside. Both models could also be available in two battery pack options. Since the e-tron and e-tron Sportback are already available in India, Audi is likely to bring the rebranded Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback to the country sometime later in 2023.