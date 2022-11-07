Toyota Innova Hycross interiors spied, gets a panoramic sunroof

- The Toyota Innova Hycross will be unveiled later this month

- Likely to be showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo

Toyota continues testing the Innova Hycross ahead of its debut scheduled to take place in Indonesia on 21 November, followed by a showcase in India on 25 November. The new spy images give us a peek at the interior of the new-gen MPV.

As seen in the images, the new Toyota Innova Hycross will get a panoramic sunroof, making it the first time that a sunroof will be offered in the MPV. The interior of the model will be all-new and will get features such as a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a new three-spoke steering wheel, a gear lever mounted higher up on the centre console, silver accents for the AC vents, and what could be touch controls for the AC.

Under the hood, the upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross is expected to be powered by a new 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a hybrid motor. This new engine is likely to replace the 2.4-litre diesel unit that was offered in the current-gen Innova before it was temporarily discontinued owing to high demand.

