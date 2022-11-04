CarWale
    Top 5 bestselling cars in India in October 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    Top 5 bestselling cars in India in October 2022

    A series of new car launches and positive consumer sentiments boosted car sales in the country in October 2022. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki continues to lead the sales chart last month, with four out of five cars in the top five list.

    Read below to learn more about the top five bestselling cars in October 2022. 

    Maruti Suzuki Alto

    The Alto retained the top rank in October 2022. The Indian automaker sold 21,260 units of the Alto hatchback last month compared to 17,389 unit sales in October 2021, thereby registering a growth of 22 per cent. The significant rise in sales is attributed to the recently launched new-gen Alto K10 in the country, which has regenerated interest among entry-level car buyers. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R secured the second rank last month with strong growth of 45 per cent. The company sold 17,945 units of the Wagon R in October 2022 compared to 12,335 unit sales in the same period last year. It is worth noting that the CNG version of this hatchback, in particular, is a popular choice among car buyers in the country.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    The Swift hatchback emerged as the third bestseller last month with an impressive growth of 88 per cent. The company registered 17,231 unit sales in October 2022 compared to 9,180 unit sales in the same period last year. The significant growth in sales is attributed to the launch of the Swift CNG version in August this year. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, the Baleno missed the third rank by just 82 units! The company sold 17,149 units of the Baleno hatchback in October 2022 compared to 15,573 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 10 per cent. We expect to see significant growth in sales this month with the recent launch of the CNG version. 

    Tata Nexon

    The Nexon compact SUV made it to the top five list in October. The vehicle registered 13,767 unit sales last month compared to 10,096 unit sales in October 2021, thereby registering a growth of 36 per cent. Both ICE and electric versions of the compact SUV are popular choices among car buyers in the country. 

    Data Source: AP

