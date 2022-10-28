ICE To EV Transition: A Big Opportunity for Women

Viveka Bhandari, COO, Padmini VNA Mechatronics, is of the view that private companies, and not the government, can play a bigger role in bringing more women into the automotive industry.

There still exists a glass ceiling for women to break in the automotive components industry, Viveka Bhandari told Mobility Outlook during a recent 'Women in Mobility' interaction.

She pointed out that software, design, and tech are the verticals that are making it possible for women to foray into the otherwise male-dominated industry. Further, the transition of mobility mediums from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles (EVs) will open doors for more and more women to participate in the industry.

“As the transition from ICE to EVs gets stronger, the same will open more doors for women to work in the industry,” she said. Viveka also advocated for women to be able to rise to the top positions in the auto industry.

At the same time, she is certain that the ICE to EV transition is also an opportunity for the Indian players to go global. However, she cautioned that mass adoption of EVs will require mass infrastructure to be set up.

What Can the Industry Do?

To increase the female force in the auto industry, private companies will need to introduce more women-oriented programmes. Having worked as an analyst in a consulting firm, she believes that the auto industry can take a leaf out of how the consulting industry was able to attract women to work in the domain.

She believes that the private companies, and not the government, can play a bigger role in bringing more women into the industry.

Private companies should also run programmes to identify women leaders early into their careers, she advised. As manufacturing has been male-dominated in India, there is also a need to 'sensitise' the industry towards working with women.

“We should also try out ways to make sure that mothers are able to continue their association with the industry,” she said. Her advice to women trying to foray into the automotive industry is that they will have to be as tough as the men standing next to them.