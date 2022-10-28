CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    ICE To EV Transition: A Big Opportunity for Women

    Authors Image

    Mobility Outlook Bureau

    9,400 Views
    ICE To EV Transition: A Big Opportunity for Women

    Viveka Bhandari, COO, Padmini VNA Mechatronics, is of the view that private companies, and not the government, can play a bigger role in bringing more women into the automotive industry.

    There still exists a glass ceiling for women to break in the automotive components industry, Viveka Bhandari told Mobility Outlook during a recent 'Women in Mobility' interaction.

    She pointed out that software, design, and tech are the verticals that are making it possible for women to foray into the otherwise male-dominated industry. Further, the transition of mobility mediums from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles (EVs) will open doors for more and more women to participate in the industry.

    “As the transition from ICE to EVs gets stronger, the same will open more doors for women to work in the industry,” she said. Viveka also advocated for women to be able to rise to the top positions in the auto industry.

    At the same time, she is certain that the ICE to EV transition is also an opportunity for the Indian players to go global. However, she cautioned that mass adoption of EVs will require mass infrastructure to be set up.

    What Can the Industry Do?

    To increase the female force in the auto industry, private companies will need to introduce more women-oriented programmes. Having worked as an analyst in a consulting firm, she believes that the auto industry can take a leaf out of how the consulting industry was able to attract women to work in the domain.

    She believes that the private companies, and not the government, can play a bigger role in bringing more women into the industry.

    Private companies should also run programmes to identify women leaders early into their careers, she advised. As manufacturing has been male-dominated in India, there is also a need to 'sensitise' the industry towards working with women.

    “We should also try out ways to make sure that mothers are able to continue their association with the industry,” she said. Her advice to women trying to foray into the automotive industry is that they will have to be as tough as the men standing next to them.

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    ₹ 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BMW X6 ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched – All you need to know
     Next 
    BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at Rs 1.11 crore

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32878 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 16.01 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.15 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.93 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.92 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 16.14 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 16.89 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.92 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.91 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 16.70 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32878 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • ICE To EV Transition: A Big Opportunity for Women