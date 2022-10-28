BMW X6 Jahre M Edition launched in India at Rs 1.11 crore

- Costs Rs 6.50 lakh more than the M Sport trim

- Ninth model under Jahre M Edition line-up

BMW India has launched the X6 Jahre M Edition in India with a price tag of Rs 1.11 crore (ex-showroom). The special edition commands a premium of Rs 6.5 lakh over the standard version and is available with a gasoline powertrain only.

The X6 is the ninth addition to the Jahre line-up and features a host of visual enhancements. To begin with, the X6 Jahre M Edition can be had in Black Sapphire and M Carbon Black exterior shades. Further, the luxury SUV gets blacked-out elements like a gloss black front grille and 20-inch black M alloy wheels with red brake calipers. The brand logo on the bonnet also gets a unique ‘M’ treatment.

Inside the cabin, the standard inclusions are a Harman Kardon sound system, a wireless charger, temperature-controlled cupholders, and powered sports seats with Sensafin upholstery and Tacora Red stitching. Since the Jahre edition is based on the ‘M Sport’ trim, it is equipped with M-specific bits like the M leather steering wheel, M Sport brakes, M Sport exhaust system, and adaptive M suspension.

There are no changes under the bonnet and the X6 Jahre M Edition is powered by the existing 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, petrol engine that churns out 335bhp and 450Nm of peak torque. The eight-speed automatic transmission helps attain a claimed zero to 100kmph sprint time of 5.5 seconds and a top speed of 250kmph.