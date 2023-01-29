CarWale

    BMW X6 delisted from official website

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    43 Views
    BMW X6 delisted from official website

    - Was offered with a petrol engine across three variants

    - New BMW X1 and X7 launched 

    BMW India has removed the X6 SUV from its India website. The X6 which was slotted above the X5 was offered only with a petrol powertrain across three trims – xLine, M Sport, and 50 Jahre M Edition. 

    The discontinuation of the BMW X6 comes soon after its younger brethren, the X4 was delisted from the brand’s website. Both the SUVs were produced locally at the brand’s Chennai plant and boasted a sloping coupe-type roofline. The X6 made use of a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine which develops 335bhp and 450Nm of torque and was paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. 

    BMW X6 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Besides this, the luxury automaker recently launched the new generation models of the X1 and X7 in India. While the X1 is the brand’s entry-level SUV, the X7 sits at the apex of the brand’s X range of models. The bookings for both the SUVs are underway and are available with both petrol and diesel powertrains. 

    BMW X6 Image
    BMW X6
    ₹ 1.04 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Ioniq 6 showcased – Now in pictures
     Next 
    Maruti Jimny base variant spotted ahead of launch and price reveal in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW X6 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4456 Views
    17 Likes
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    6292 Views
    7 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th JAN
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier EV

    Tata Harrier EV

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Curvv ICE

    Tata Curvv ICE

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Skoda Enyaq

    Skoda Enyaq

    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Nexon CNG

    Tata Nexon CNG

    ₹ 8.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW iX1

    BMW iX1

    ₹ 60.00 - 62.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th JAN
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 57.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JAN
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW X6 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.24 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.32 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.21 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.32 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.29 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.22 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.28 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.22 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.16 Crore

    Popular Videos

    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4456 Views
    17 Likes
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    6292 Views
    7 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW X6 delisted from official website