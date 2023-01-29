BMW X6 delisted from official website

- Was offered with a petrol engine across three variants

BMW India has removed the X6 SUV from its India website. The X6 which was slotted above the X5 was offered only with a petrol powertrain across three trims – xLine, M Sport, and 50 Jahre M Edition.

The discontinuation of the BMW X6 comes soon after its younger brethren, the X4 was delisted from the brand’s website. Both the SUVs were produced locally at the brand’s Chennai plant and boasted a sloping coupe-type roofline. The X6 made use of a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine which develops 335bhp and 450Nm of torque and was paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Besides this, the luxury automaker recently launched the new generation models of the X1 and X7 in India. While the X1 is the brand’s entry-level SUV, the X7 sits at the apex of the brand’s X range of models. The bookings for both the SUVs are underway and are available with both petrol and diesel powertrains.