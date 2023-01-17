2023 BMW X7 launched in India at Rs 1.22 crore

- Available in petrol and diesel powertrains

- Bookings open and delivery will commence in March 2023

BMW India has officially launched the X7 in India. The flagship SUV will be offered in two variants – X7 xDrive40i M Sport and X7 xDrive40d M sport. The former is priced at Rs 1.22 crore (ex-showroom) while the latter is priced at Rs 1,24 crore (ex-showroom).

At the heart of the BMW X7 xDrive40i M Sport is a 3.0-litre six-cylinder gasoline engine belting out 376bhp and 520Nm of torque. On the other hand, the X7 xDrive40d M Sport is a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine churning out 335bhp and 700Nm of peak torque. Both engines come mated with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission sending power to all the wheels via BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive technology.

Inside, the cabin comes equipped with a sky lounge panoramic sunroof, 14 colour ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 14.9-inch driver display unit, a four-zone climate control, and a Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers.

The exterior highlight features the large signature front kidney grille surrounded by chrome accents, newly designed front and rear bumpers, new LED headlamps, 3D taillamps with new inner graphics, and a connecting chrome bar covered by smoked glass.

Both the SUVs will be locally manufactured at BMW’s plant in Chennai and the deliveries will commence in March 2023.