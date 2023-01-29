CarWale

    Jay Shah

    Kia CNG / Hybrid cars unlikely to be introduced in India

    - To continue with ICE and battery-powered cars

    - Local assembly of Kia EV6 unlikely 

    In a recent interaction with Kia India, the company stated it is presently not looking at introducing CNG-powered or hybrid cars in the country. The Korean carmaker which has ICE-powered and electric vehicles in its India line-up will continue with the existing powertrains and is unlikely to venture into any other alternate fuel cars. 

    Presently, Kia’s India portfolio comprises the Sonet compact SUV, Seltos, Carens MPV, Carnival, and the EV6 EV. While there are several models with CNG powertrains in the budget segment, the compact and mid-size SUV segments are gradually warming up to the adoption of CNG-powered vehicles. This change was kick-started with the recent launch of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG and the showcase of the Brezza CNG at the Auto Expo 2023. 

    As for the EV transition, Kia has preferred a top-down approach and already has a strong model in its stable in the form of the EV6. The Kia EV6 recently won ICOTY’s Green Car Of the Year award and is being retailed at a starting price of Rs 60.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker also stated that despite the launch of its DNA cousin, the Ioniq 5 (44.95 lakh, ex-showroom), the carmaker will continue to import the EV6 as a completely built-up unit (CBU). Notably, Kia’s EV is priced at a premium of Rs 16 lakh over the Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Besides this, Kia India also showcased the KA4 Concept at the Auto Expo which essentially is the new generation Carnival that is already on sale in many international markets. Kia stated that the KA4 was showcased only to gauge consumer interest and is not looking to launch the MPV in India anytime soon. However, the current Kia Carnival was launched in 2020 and is long due for an update indicating that the brand will consider the new version for India launch soon. 

