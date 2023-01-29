Hyundai Ioniq 6 showcased – Now in pictures

Hyundai Motor India showcased the Ioniq 6 EV at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. The new electric model will be the third EV to debut after the Kona EV and the Ioniq 5. The new model is based on E-GNP architecture.

Let's take a look at the pictures of the Ioniq 6 from the Auto Expo 2023.

The fascia is highlighted by a low nose design which is accentuated by parametric pixel headlamps and an aerodynamic bumper.

In terms of dimensions, the vehicle measures 4,855mm in length, 1,880mm in width, and 1,495mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,950mm.

The side profile is highlighted by flush door handles, a digital side mirror camera, a sloping coupe-like roofline, and a sporty alloy wheel design.

The rear section features a black shark fin antenna, an elliptical wing-inspired spoiler with a winglet, and a boat tail structure on the boot.

The vehicle gets sleek parametric LED taillights, separation traps on both ends of the rear bumper, and deflectors.

As for the interior, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 offers premium upholstery, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Photos by - Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi