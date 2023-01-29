2023 MG Hector Plus – Now in pictures

MG Motor India launched the 2023 MG Hector Plus alongside the MG Hector at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. The updated model is available in six and seven-seat layout options. The Hector Plus is available in seven colour options, such as Havana Grey, Candy White, Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, Dune Brown (new), and dual-tone white and black.

Let's take a look at the pictures of the 2023 Hector Plus from the recently concluded event.

The vehicle gets an Argyle-inspired diamond mesh grille which is complemented by dual-barrel headlamps positioned in the lower half of the bumper.

The side profile has been retained from the outgoing model. For freshness, it gets a chrome finish on the window beltline and outside door handles. The vehicle rides on a set of dual-tone machined alloy wheels.

The rear section is highlighted by the new LED-connected blade taillights. Moreover, the Hector lettering on the boot and ADAS badge.

The interior gets a redesigned dashboard featuring boat-inspired horizontal AC vents and a larger 14-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with the latest OS.

Photos by – Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi