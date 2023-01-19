CarWale

    Hyundai Ioniq 6 scores 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating

    Hyundai Ioniq 6 scores 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating

    - Yet to be launched in India

    - Was recently showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

    The Hyundai Ioniq 6 has scored a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating. The sedan was tested under Euro NCAP's new safety test protocols. The electric sedan was recently showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2023. This is the third EV from the brand after the Kona and the Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 6 Left Side View

    The Hyundai Ioniq 6 achieved 97 per cent in adult occupant test, 87 per cent in child occupant test, 66 per cent in the vulnerable road user test, and 90 per cent in safety assistance. 

    The electric sedan comes loaded with safety features like front airbags, side head airbags, side chest airbags, side pelvis airbags, and centre airbags. It also gets a belt pre-tensioner, seat belt load limiter, a seat belt reminder, speed assistance, and a lane assist system.    

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
