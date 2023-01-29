Maruti Jimny base variant spotted ahead of launch and price reveal in India

- Bookings of the five-door Jimny are open for Rs 25,000

- The model will be launched in India later this year

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the five-door Jimny in India in Q1, FY23. Ahead of its official price announcement, the base variant of the SUV has been spotted in public view. Let us understand more about this variant of the Jimny.

As seen in the images here, the Maruti Jimny is finished in a shade of Kinetic Yellow. It features circular headlamps, black front and rear bumpers, steel wheels, black body cladding and ORVMs, the signature vertical multi-slat grille, a high-mounted stop lamp, and a covered spare wheel on the tailgate. The unit in question lacks a contrast Bluish Black roof and misses out on a few elements, hinting that it could be a pre-production model.

Inside, the base-spec five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets a three-spoke steering wheel, steering-mounted controls, a touchscreen infotainment system, a dual pod instrument display, power windows, and an all-black interior theme.

Powering the Maruti Jimny will be a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 103bhp and 134Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. Also up for offer will be the brand’s AllGrip Pro+ 4x4 system.

