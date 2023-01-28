Maruti Suzuki Swift accessorised showcased – Now in pictures

Indian automaker, Maruti Suzuki showcased the accessorised version of the Swift at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. The Swift hatchback on display features a red body colour with black decals to give it an aggressive and sporty detail. The sporty decals accentuate the hatchback’s sporty character.

Let's take a look at the pictures of the Swift accessorised version from the Auto Expo 2023.

The fascia is highlighted by a black-finished grille and a bold black strip on the bonnet.

The hatchback featured a black insert that runs the width of the bumper and also gets a lip spoiler to highlight the sporty character.

The side profile is highlighted by ‘01’ racing decals on the doors, black ORVMs, black roof, and multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels.

The rear section is highlighted by dark metallic garnish on taillights, sporty skid-plate, and dark spoiler to complement the overall style.

The interior is highlighted by a red insert on the dashboard and around the gear console. The showcased model featured a flat bottom steering wheel with controls and a touchscreen infotainment unit.

Photos by – Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi