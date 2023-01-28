CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki Swift accessorised showcased – Now in pictures

    Nikhil Puthran

    Maruti Suzuki Swift accessorised showcased – Now in pictures

    Indian automaker, Maruti Suzuki showcased the accessorised version of the Swift at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. The Swift hatchback on display features a red body colour with black decals to give it an aggressive and sporty detail. The sporty decals accentuate the hatchback’s sporty character. 

    Let's take a look at the pictures of the Swift accessorised version from the Auto Expo 2023.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Left Front Three Quarter

    The fascia is highlighted by a black-finished grille and a bold black strip on the bonnet. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Front View

    The hatchback featured a black insert that runs the width of the bumper and also gets a lip spoiler to highlight the sporty character. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Left Side View

    The side profile is highlighted by ‘01’ racing decals on the doors, black ORVMs, black roof, and multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Left Rear Three Quarter

    The rear section is highlighted by dark metallic garnish on taillights, sporty skid-plate, and dark spoiler to complement the overall style. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Dashboard

    The interior is highlighted by a red insert on the dashboard and around the gear console. The showcased model featured a flat bottom steering wheel with controls and a touchscreen infotainment unit.

    Photos by – Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi

    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
