    Honda to showcase new SUV on 2 November

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    Honda to showcase new SUV on 2 November

    - Could be christened ‘WR-V

    - Will make global debut on 2 November

    Honda is all set to unveil an all-new SUV next month. Teased on the brand’s Indonesian social media platform, Honda will take the covers off a new SUV which is most likely to be called the ‘WR-V’. The upcoming SUV will be the production version of the SUV RS Concept which was showcased by the automaker back in November 2021. 

    While the single teaser image released by the carmaker gives out limited details like LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, roof rails, and possibly a dual-tone paint scheme, the WR-V was also spied in its production form on foreign shores. As against the showcased model, the WR-V will get a larger chrome-studded front grille, vertical fog lamp housing, and silver skid plate. At the rear, the connecting LED tail lamps seen on the SUV RS will be skipped for a conventional split setup. 

    The details of the interior layout, feature list, and even the engine specifications are under wraps and are expected to come to light in the coming days. However, the baby SUV should be well-equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, leatherette upholstery, and possibly a digital instrument cluster. 

    Will it come to India? While there is no official word from Honda yet, the new SUV, if introduced in India, will be a successor to the current WR-V crossover which is already on sale and could take on the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, and Mahindra XUV300

    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    ByCarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4556 Views
    15 Likes
