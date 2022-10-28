CarWale
    Kia India’s pending orders stand at over 1 lakh units

    Aditya Nadkarni

    244 Views
    Kia India's pending orders stand at over 1 lakh units

    - Kia is yet to deliver 1.16 lakh units in the country

    - The company is currently running three shifts at its Anantapur plant

    Kia India has received a successful response for most of the models that the carmaker sells in the country. This has been further cemented by the fact that the company is sitting on an order bank of more than 1 lakh units across its product portfolio.

    It is learned that the pending orders at Kia India currently stand at 1.16 lakh units, and three out of five products are in high demand. The Carens leads this pack, with a total of 48,000 units yet to be delivered to their owners, while the Sonet is not far behind with an order book of 37,000 units. The Seltos, on the other hand, accounts for 31,000 units that are under process ahead of their deliveries.

    Kia is already running three shifts at its sole plant in India located at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The company sold more than 25,000 units in the domestic market in September this year, while exports surpassed the 1.50 lakh units milestone.

    Kia Carens prices to be hiked soon

