CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia sells 15,015 units in India in June 2021; registers 106 per cent Y-o-Y growth in sales

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    16,994 Views
    Kia sells 15,015 units in India in June 2021; registers 106 per cent Y-o-Y growth in sales

    - Kia Seltos contributes to over 50 per cent of total sales

    - Kia India registers 97,034-unit sales in the country in the first half of 2021 

    Kia India reports 15,015-unit sales in India in June 2021, and registering over 106 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Moreover, Kia India registers 36 per cent M-o-M growth in India last month. The Seltos is the bestseller for the company with 8,549-unit sales, followed by 5,963-unit sales of the Sonet. Kia’s premium MPV, the Carnival has registered 503-unit sales in the country last month. 

    Kia India features among the top-five car manufacturers in the country. The company kicked off 2021 on a positive note with a total of 97,034-unit sales in the country in the first half of 2021. Riding high on its success, the company expects to witness healthy sales in the second half of 2021, as well. Between January to June 2021, the brand sold close to 1,00,000 units of vehicles in the domestic market. Kia’s first product in the India market– Seltos, continued its dominance in the overall sales by contributing over 50 per cent, selling close to 50,000 units. Not far behind, the Sonet registered close to 46,000 units of sales, contributing almost over 47 per cent in Kia’s overall domestic dispatches.   

    Speaking on the occasion, Tae-Jin Park, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “The last few weeks have shown signs of improved customer sentiment, and we continue to be optimistic about the future. The brand stays focused on providing the highest level of personalised customer experience and plans to strengthen the digital ecosystem with industry-first initiatives like Digi-connect. We, however, remain cognizant of the ongoing situation and are reviewing our operations week-on-week, evaluating measures to meet the demand for our vehicles.” 

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 9.96 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Honda records domestic sale of 4,767 units in June 2201
     Next 
    Maserati updates Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante for MY2022 with new trims

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M5

    BMW M5

    ₹ 1.62 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    1stJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron

    Audi e-tron

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.96 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.51 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.94 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.13 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.54 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.80 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.00 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.39 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.09 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.06 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia sells 15,015 units in India in June 2021; registers 106 per cent Y-o-Y growth in sales