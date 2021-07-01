Kia sells 15,015 units in India in June 2021; registers 106 per cent Y-o-Y growth in sales

- Kia Seltos contributes to over 50 per cent of total sales

- Kia India registers 97,034-unit sales in the country in the first half of 2021

Kia India reports 15,015-unit sales in India in June 2021, and registering over 106 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Moreover, Kia India registers 36 per cent M-o-M growth in India last month. The Seltos is the bestseller for the company with 8,549-unit sales, followed by 5,963-unit sales of the Sonet. Kia’s premium MPV, the Carnival has registered 503-unit sales in the country last month.

Kia India features among the top-five car manufacturers in the country. The company kicked off 2021 on a positive note with a total of 97,034-unit sales in the country in the first half of 2021. Riding high on its success, the company expects to witness healthy sales in the second half of 2021, as well. Between January to June 2021, the brand sold close to 1,00,000 units of vehicles in the domestic market. Kia’s first product in the India market– Seltos, continued its dominance in the overall sales by contributing over 50 per cent, selling close to 50,000 units. Not far behind, the Sonet registered close to 46,000 units of sales, contributing almost over 47 per cent in Kia’s overall domestic dispatches.

Speaking on the occasion, Tae-Jin Park, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “The last few weeks have shown signs of improved customer sentiment, and we continue to be optimistic about the future. The brand stays focused on providing the highest level of personalised customer experience and plans to strengthen the digital ecosystem with industry-first initiatives like Digi-connect. We, however, remain cognizant of the ongoing situation and are reviewing our operations week-on-week, evaluating measures to meet the demand for our vehicles.”