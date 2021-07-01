Maserati updates Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante for MY2022 with new trims

- Three new trims – GT, Modena and Trofeo

- Will be available from 1 July in the international markets

Maserati is known for having long life cycles and many updates and limited editions of their line-up. So the current Trident modern portfolio – Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante – have undergone a model-year update for 2022, with significant changes coming in the form of three new trims. These new trims are the GT, Modena and Trofeo – co-created by Centro Stile Maserati and the Italian marque’s product development team.

For the GT trim, the range gets chrome inserts, new 18- and 19-inch alloy wheels, leather comfort seats with dark mirror trim in Ghibli, Radica trim for Quattroporte and a black piano trim for Levante.

Meanwhile, the Modena trim gets sport bumpers with black piano inserts and 20-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, there are sporty wraparound leather seats and black piano trim interiors for Levante and Quattroporte or dark mirror trim interiors for Ghibli. Also, the Modena S trim features the Nerissimo pack and red brake callipers.

Lastly, the Trofeo trim is top of the range in terms of package and performance. The Trofeo stands out with its carbon fibre finish, 21-inch alloy wheels and red brake callipers. The interior is swathed in full-grain ‘Pieno Fiore natural leather.

Moreover, the updated line-up also wears the new Maserati logo (introduced with the MC20), the new Trident logo on the C pillar and updated rear lettering. The badges of the specific trim are seen above the three characteristic side air ducts.

The updated MY2022 Maserati lineup will roll out in July for global markets. India-bound models of the Modena-based carmaker will also see these updates soon.