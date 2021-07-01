CarWale
    Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT breaks cover with a ‘Ring record

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         0-100kmph in 3.3 seconds

    -         Went around Nurburgring in 7:38.9 minutes

    Porsche teased an impending hotter version of the Cayenne smashing the Nurburgring record for the fastest SUV – beating its cousin, the Audi RS Q8 by almost four seconds. Now, the German carmaker has revealed this record-breaking SUV to be the Cayenne Turbo GT.

    Power comes from the twin-turbo V8 but the souped-up Cayenne punches out 640 horsepower and an earth-shattering 850Nm – 90 horsepower and 80Nm more than the ‘standard’ Cayenne Turbo. Its 0-100kmph time is claimed at supercar-rivalling 3.3 seconds and the top speed is clocked at 300kmph. As a result, the 20.832 kilometres Nordschleife was lapped in a time of 7:38.9 minutes, setting a new official SUV record.

    Compared to the Cayenne Turbo Coupé, the Turbo GT is lowered by 17 millimetres and gains retuned passive chassis components, 15 per cent more rigidity in air suspension, and active control systems. The rear-axle steering has been retuned. Its front wheels are an inch wider and a negative camber has been increased to give a larger contact patch to the 22-inch Pirelli P Zero Corsa performance tyres. 

    Braking duties are performed by the standard-fit ceramic composites. For the engine, there’s a new crankshaft drive, turbo, injectors and intercooler. Even the connecting rods, pistons, timing chain drive and torsional vibration dampers are upgraded. A lightweight exhaust system is also part of the hardware.

    The Cayenne Turbo GT is offered with a new Arctic Grey colour with a GT-specific spoiler lip, enlarged side intakes, a contoured carbon roof and black wheel arch extensions. The 22-inch GT Design wheels in Neodyme and adaptively extendable roof spoiler are GT-specific.

