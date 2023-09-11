CarWale
    Audi Q8 special edition launched in India at Rs. 1.18 crore

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Audi Q8 special edition launched in India at Rs. 1.18 crore
    • Can be had in three exterior hues 
    • Gets a 3.0-litre petrol-hybrid motor 

    Audi India has launched the limited edition of its most versatile SUV, the Q8, ahead of the festive season at a price tag of Rs. 1,18,46,000 (ex-showroom). Available in three colours – Mythos Black, Glacier White, and Daytona Gray, this special edition will have only a limited number of units on offer. 

    On the exterior, the automaker has enhanced the appearance of the Q8 special edition with the S-line exterior package and the Black styling package. Plus, the SUV rides on 21-inch five-spoke graphite grey diamond-cut alloy wheels.

    Inside, the cabin boasts a wraparound design with a high-quality cabin featuring ‘Aero-acoustics’. Moreover, the cockpit layout is driver-focused with a touchscreen MMI navigation system along with a four-zone climate control. Additionally, it packs a B&O premium sound system with 3D sound, Audi phone box light with wireless charger, and an Audi music and smartphone interface. 

    Mechanically, the limited-edition SUV is powered by a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a mild hybrid motor that produces a whopping 335bhp and 500Nm of peak torque. It accelerates from zero to 100kmph in just 5.9 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 250kmph. 

    Audi Q8
    Rs. 1.07 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
