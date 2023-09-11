CarWale
    Toyota Vellfire waiting period extends up to 14 months in India

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Toyota Vellfire waiting period extends up to 14 months in India
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 1.20 crore (ex-showroom) 
    • Available in a single petrol-hybrid powertrain 

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the 2023 Toyota Vellfire in India in August this year with prices starting from Rs. 1.20 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury MPV comes to India via the CBU route and is offered in two variants, namely, VIP Grade and Hi Grade, across three exterior colour options. A month after its launch, the Vellfire now demands a certain waiting period in India.

    Toyota Vellfire Right Front Three Quarter

    For the month of September, the new iteration of the MPV attracts a waiting period of up to 14 months in the country from the day of booking. The duration may vary depending on the variant, colour, dealership, region, and other factors. 

    Toyota Vellfire Dashboard

    Built on the brand’s TNGA-K platform, the 2023 Vellfire sports a large front grille with six horizontal slats, tweaked front and rear bumpers, new LED headlamps with LED DRLs, and newly designed alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin boasts a large touchscreen infotainment screen, captain seats with massage function for the second row, powered sun blinds, and a sunroof. It also comes loaded with over 60 connect features like remote door lock and unlock, vehicle diagnostics, remote air conditioning, and driver monitoring alerts.

    Toyota Vellfire Second Row Seats

    At the heart of the Toyota Vellfire is a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor that generates 190bhp and 240Nm of torque. This motor comes coupled with a CVT unit and returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.28kmpl. 

    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder waiting period in September revealed

    Toyota Vellfire Gallery

