Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder waiting period in September revealed

CNG versions have the highest waiting period

Prices in India start at Rs. 10.86 lakh

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is among the only two SUVs which offer CNG and hybrid powertrain options in its segment in India. The Creta rival SUV is available in four trim levels – E, S, G, and V, with a starting price of Rs. 10.86 lakh.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder has three powertrain options – mild-hybrid, strong-hybrid, and CNG. The mild-hybrid (Neo Drive) variants currently command nine to 10 months of waiting. On the other hand, the strong-hybrid versions have a waiting period of eight to nine months from the day of booking. Meanwhile, customers planning to book the CNG variants of the Hyryder will have to wait for 14 to 15 months to get the delivery.

The abovementioned waiting period may vary depending on the location, dealership, stock availability, colours, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Toyota-authorised dealerships to get more information.

The top-spec V Hybrid variant which costs Rs. 19.99 lakh, comes loaded with features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six speakers, wireless charger, automatic climate control, cruise control, and ambient lighting. Moreover, it also gets automatic headlamps, puddle lamps, rear wiper, rear defogger, six airbags, 360-degree camera, and a panoramic sunroof.