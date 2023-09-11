Maruti Swift available with discounts of up to Rs. 60,000 in September 2023

- Swift prices in India start at Rs. 5.99 lakh

- Limited period discounts valid up to 30 September

Maruti Suzuki discounts this month

Maruti customers can avail of discounts across the Arena and Nexa dealerships this month. A few models are offered with benefits like cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Swift discounts in September 2023

The petrol variants of the Swift can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The CNG version gets only a cash discount worth Rs. 25,000.

Maruti Swift latest updates

The Swift, although a popular car, was one of the few Maruti models that did not command a waiting period as of last month. In April this year, prices of the premium hatchback were increased by up to Rs. 7,500.