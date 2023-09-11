CarWale
    Maruti Swift available with discounts of up to Rs. 60,000 in September 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Swift available with discounts of up to Rs. 60,000 in September 2023

    - Swift prices in India start at Rs. 5.99 lakh

    - Limited period discounts valid up to 30 September

    Maruti Suzuki discounts this month

    Maruti customers can avail of discounts across the Arena and Nexa dealerships this month. A few models are offered with benefits like cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    Swift discounts in September 2023

    Front View

    The petrol variants of the Swift can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The CNG version gets only a cash discount worth Rs. 25,000.

    Maruti Swift latest updates

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Swift, although a popular car, was one of the few Maruti models that did not command a waiting period as of last month. In April this year, prices of the premium hatchback were increased by up to Rs. 7,500.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
