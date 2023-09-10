CarWale
    Renault Kiger Limited Edition Urban Night Top Features

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    Renault Kiger Limited Edition Urban Night Top Features
    • Limited to 300 units
    • Available with 1.0-litre NA petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol

    Kiger Urban Night launched in India

    Renault has launched a limited edition version of its Kiger compact SUV called the Urban Night Edition. It is based on the top-spec version of the Kiger both with 1.0-litre NA petrol as well as the 1.0-litre turbo petrol. The NA petrol is priced Rs 8000 more than its equivalent standard car while the Turbos are dearer by Rs 15000.

    The Urban Night Edition

    Top interior details 

    Renault Kiger Rear View

    We begin with the cabin where Renault has made maximum changes in terms of this being a limited production run. The biggest one is a 9.6-inch IRVM that replaces the standard one. It’s photo-chromatic and has the all-important dashboard camera.  The screen has a touch interface to control the functions of the camera and you get a dedicated mobile app.

    Renault Kiger Right Front Three Quarter

    The mobile app also controls the ambient lighting. In it, you can pick shades, and tones and even match the lighting to move with your music. In addition to the camera and the ambient lighting, you also get illuminated scuff plates and Kiger-branded puddle lamps as a part of the deal. 

    Renault Kiger Outer Rear View Mirror ORVM Controls

    Given that this is a top-spec model you get a standard touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a full digital instrument cluster, and height adjustment for the driver’s seat, rear armrest and 60:40 split folding. Here is the complete feature list for the top-of-the-line Renault Kiger

    Top exterior details

    Renault Kiger Rear View

    As a part of the Urban Night package, you get silver skid plates on the front and silver cladding on the sides across all four doors. Other exterior details include LED headlamps, arrow-shaped LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond-cut wheels and silver-coloured roof rails. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Night Edition without the black paint scheme which is a shade similar to one already on offer called Stealth Black. 

    Renault Kiger Right Side View

    Two powertrain options

    The Renault Kiger Urban Night is being offered with both the NA 1.0-litre petrol as well as the 1.0-litre turbo. The former produces 71bhp/96Nm and in this case, can only be had with a five-speed manual. The more powerful turbo petrol produces 99bhp/152Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a CVT.

    Should you go for this special edition?

    Yes very much. For one it’s a limited production run of 300 units which means that you will stand out in the crowd not just in your city or town but across the country too! What’s more, you are getting quite a bit of kit for an additional Rs 15000 over the fully loaded Kiger the likes of which include a dashboard camera, a must-have tool given the state of traffic on our roads. 

    Renault Kiger Limited Edition Urban Night rivals

    In terms of rivals, there’s no car in the price bracket as such but the closest we can think of is the Hyundai Venue N-Line, Kia Sonet X-Line or the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo sport. But all of them are significantly more expensive than this special edition Kiger and will have none of its exclusivity.

    Renault Kiger Image
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
