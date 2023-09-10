CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai i20 2023 facelift launched in India: What else can you buy?

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    237 Views
    Hyundai i20 2023 facelift launched in India: What else can you buy?

    Launched in India

    The updated Hyundai i20 hatchback has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This mid-life update sees the i20 get new features and some updated design elements both on the inside and outside. What else can you buy for the price of the i20 facelift? Let us find out. 

    Hyundai i20 variants

    Before we get started, here is an introduction to the updated i20. It is available in four trim levels across seven variants and with one petrol engine option that’s available either with a five-speed manual or a CVT. In terms of colours, you can have it in six single-tone shades and two dual-tone colour schemes. 

    What else can you buy?

    Hyundai i20 Era MT- Rs 6.99 lakh

    This is the entry-level version of the Hyundai i20 facelift. For its price, you can have the Maruti Baleno Sigma MT, Honda Amaze E MT and the Tata AltrozXM MT. Like the i20, these equivalent models are also base variants of their respective cars.

    Maruti BalenoSigma MTRs. 6.61 lakh
    Honda Amaze E MTRs. 7.13 lakh 
    Toyota Glanza E MTRs. 6.81 lakh
    Tata AltrozXM MTRs. 6.90 lakh

    Hyundai i20 Magna MT- Rs 7.7 lakh

    Moving up one step in the Hyundai i20 hierarchy, you can have the Maruti Dzire VXi AMT, Hyundai SX MT, Honda Amaze S MT and the Toyota Glanza also in an S MT trim level.

    Maruti Dzire VXi AMTRs.7.99 lakh
    Hyundai AuraSX MTRs. 7.95 lakh 
    Honda Amaze S MTRs. 7.81 lakh
    Toyota GlanzaS MTRs. 77 lakh 

    Hyundai i20 Sportz MT- Rs 8.32 lakh

    We move on to the mid-spec version of the Hyundai i20 facelift and this is the biggest jump so far in terms of pricing while moving up the chain. In this price bracket, you can have the Maruti Baleno Delta AMT, Maruti Dzire VXi CNG and the Toyota Glanza S AMT. Tata brings the biggest fight here with three versions of the Altroz in this price bracket. You can have the XM+CNG, XZ MT or the XMA and of these, the XZ MT is actually a higher-spec variant.

    Maruti BalenoDelta AMTRs. 8.35 lakh
    Maruti Dzire VXi CNGRs. 8.39 lakh
    Toyota GlanzaS AMTRs. 8.25 lakh
    Tata Altroz

    XM+ CNG

    XZ MT

    XMA

    Rs. 8.40 lakh

    Rs. 8.50 lakh

    Rs. 8.55 lakh  

    Hyundai i20 Asta MT- Rs 9.28 lakh

    You are now at the premium end of the i20 hierarchy and for this price, you get a decent kit list. In terms of alternatives, you can have the Maruti Baleno Zeta CNG, Hyundai Aura SX CNG, Toyota Glanza G AMT and the Tata Altroz XM+ diesel. This is the first time a diesel figures in the pricing no doubt helped by the fact that the Altroz is the only diesel left in this fight.

    Maruti BalenoZeta CNGRs. 9,28 lakh
    Hyundai Aura SX CNGRs. 8.90 lakh
    Toyota GlanzaG AMTRs 9.28 lakh
    Tata AltrozXM+ DRs 9.25 lakh 

    Hyundai i20 Sportz CVT- Rs 9.38 lakh

    This is the first i20 automatic in the list so far and it has some interesting competition. You can have the Maruti Baleno Alpha MT, Maruti Dzire ZXi AMT and the Tata Altroz XT MT diesel. 

    Maruti BalenoAlpha MTRs. 9.33 lakh
    Maruti DzireZXi+ MTRs. 9.39 lakh
    Tata AltrozXT DRs. 9.35 lakh

    Hyundai i20 Asta(O) and Asta (O) CVT - Rs 10.38 lakh and 11.01 lakh

    The Maruti Baleno Asta variant brings in the Alpha AMT, Honda Amaze VX CVT and the Toyota Glanza V AMT. Once again the Altroz brings in the biggest charge with three variants on offer. You can have XZA+ S, XZ+CNG and the XZA S Dark. The fully loaded Asta (O) CVT has no rivals in terms of compact sedans and hatchbacks and is priced at Rs 63000 over its MT sibling.

    Maruti BalenoAlpha AMT Rs. 9.88 lakh 
    Honda AmazeVX CVTRs. 9.74 lakh 
    Toyota GlanzaV AMTRs. 10 lakh
    Tata Altroz 

    XZA+S

    XZ+ CNG

    XZA S Dark

    Rs. 10 Lakh

    Rs. 10 Lakh

    Rs. 10.24 Lakh

    Observations

    The Maruti Baleno is spread across the range with competition for nearly every variant of the i20, however, the Tata Altroz has more versions per variant when you look at the list and this includes the diesel-powered range too.   

    Hyundai i20 Image
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Honda delivers 100 units of Elevate in Hyderabad

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai i20 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Hyundai i20 Right Front Three Quarter
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8232 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7561 Views
    47 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
    Maruti Alto 800
    Rs. 3.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th SEP
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Rs. 61.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th AUG
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Nexon Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Rs. 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th SEP
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai i20 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.25 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.45 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.99 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.25 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 8.44 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.79 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.18 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.16 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.78 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8232 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7561 Views
    47 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai i20 2023 facelift launched in India: What else can you buy?