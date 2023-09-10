Hyundai i20 2023 facelift launched in India: What else can you buy?

Launched in India

The updated Hyundai i20 hatchback has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This mid-life update sees the i20 get new features and some updated design elements both on the inside and outside. What else can you buy for the price of the i20 facelift? Let us find out.

Hyundai i20 variants

Before we get started, here is an introduction to the updated i20. It is available in four trim levels across seven variants and with one petrol engine option that’s available either with a five-speed manual or a CVT. In terms of colours, you can have it in six single-tone shades and two dual-tone colour schemes.

What else can you buy?

Hyundai i20 Era MT- Rs 6.99 lakh

This is the entry-level version of the Hyundai i20 facelift. For its price, you can have the Maruti Baleno Sigma MT, Honda Amaze E MT and the Tata AltrozXM MT. Like the i20, these equivalent models are also base variants of their respective cars.

Maruti Baleno Sigma MT Rs. 6.61 lakh Honda Amaze E MT Rs. 7.13 lakh Toyota Glanza E MT Rs. 6.81 lakh Tata Altroz XM MT Rs. 6.90 lakh

Hyundai i20 Magna MT- Rs 7.7 lakh

Moving up one step in the Hyundai i20 hierarchy, you can have the Maruti Dzire VXi AMT, Hyundai SX MT, Honda Amaze S MT and the Toyota Glanza also in an S MT trim level.

Maruti Dzire VXi AMT Rs.7.99 lakh Hyundai Aura SX MT Rs. 7.95 lakh Honda Amaze S MT Rs. 7.81 lakh Toyota Glanza S MT Rs. 77 lakh

Hyundai i20 Sportz MT- Rs 8.32 lakh

We move on to the mid-spec version of the Hyundai i20 facelift and this is the biggest jump so far in terms of pricing while moving up the chain. In this price bracket, you can have the Maruti Baleno Delta AMT, Maruti Dzire VXi CNG and the Toyota Glanza S AMT. Tata brings the biggest fight here with three versions of the Altroz in this price bracket. You can have the XM+CNG, XZ MT or the XMA and of these, the XZ MT is actually a higher-spec variant.

Maruti Baleno Delta AMT Rs. 8.35 lakh Maruti Dzire VXi CNG Rs. 8.39 lakh Toyota Glanza S AMT Rs. 8.25 lakh Tata Altroz XM+ CNG XZ MT XMA Rs. 8.40 lakh Rs. 8.50 lakh Rs. 8.55 lakh

Hyundai i20 Asta MT- Rs 9.28 lakh

You are now at the premium end of the i20 hierarchy and for this price, you get a decent kit list. In terms of alternatives, you can have the Maruti Baleno Zeta CNG, Hyundai Aura SX CNG, Toyota Glanza G AMT and the Tata Altroz XM+ diesel. This is the first time a diesel figures in the pricing no doubt helped by the fact that the Altroz is the only diesel left in this fight.

Maruti Baleno Zeta CNG Rs. 9,28 lakh Hyundai Aura SX CNG Rs. 8.90 lakh Toyota Glanza G AMT Rs 9.28 lakh Tata Altroz XM+ D Rs 9.25 lakh

Hyundai i20 Sportz CVT- Rs 9.38 lakh

This is the first i20 automatic in the list so far and it has some interesting competition. You can have the Maruti Baleno Alpha MT, Maruti Dzire ZXi AMT and the Tata Altroz XT MT diesel.

Maruti Baleno Alpha MT Rs. 9.33 lakh Maruti Dzire ZXi+ MT Rs. 9.39 lakh Tata Altroz XT D Rs. 9.35 lakh

Hyundai i20 Asta(O) and Asta (O) CVT - Rs 10.38 lakh and 11.01 lakh

The Maruti Baleno Asta variant brings in the Alpha AMT, Honda Amaze VX CVT and the Toyota Glanza V AMT. Once again the Altroz brings in the biggest charge with three variants on offer. You can have XZA+ S, XZ+CNG and the XZA S Dark. The fully loaded Asta (O) CVT has no rivals in terms of compact sedans and hatchbacks and is priced at Rs 63000 over its MT sibling.

Maruti Baleno Alpha AMT Rs. 9.88 lakh Honda Amaze VX CVT Rs. 9.74 lakh Toyota Glanza V AMT Rs. 10 lakh Tata Altroz XZA+S XZ+ CNG XZA S Dark Rs. 10 Lakh Rs. 10 Lakh Rs. 10.24 Lakh

Observations

The Maruti Baleno is spread across the range with competition for nearly every variant of the i20, however, the Tata Altroz has more versions per variant when you look at the list and this includes the diesel-powered range too.