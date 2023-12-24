CarWale
    Toyota Vellfire waiting period stretches to 12 months

    Jay Shah

    Toyota Vellfire waiting period stretches to 12 months
    • Powered by a 2.5-litre strong hybrid engine
    • Prices from Rs. 1.20 crore (ex-showroom)

    The updated Vellfire made its India debut in August 2023. Available in two variants, Hi and Vip, the luxury flagship MPV is priced at Rs. 1.20 crore (ex-showroom). It is retailed and sold in India as a CBU model and thus currently demands a waiting period of up to 12 months after placing the order.

    Toyota Vellfire Dashboard

    With the 2023 update, the Vellfire gets a new and prominent front grille with massive horizontal slats. It also gets sleeker LED headlamps, sliding rear doors, and chrome embellishments on the tailgate. It is underpinned by the brand’s TNGA-K platform and has a wheelbase of up to 3,000mm.

    Inside, the cabin of the Vellfire can be had in Sunset Brown, Neutral Beige, and Black themes. Furthermore, the interior gets an updated and bigger 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with a 15-speaker audio system. For the rear occupants, Toyota has equipped the car with a massive 14-inch entertainment screen, powered sun blinds, and massage function for the second-row seats.

    Toyota Vellfire Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Toyota Vellfire continues to be powered by a 2.5-litre strong hybrid engine that generates 190bhp and 240Nm of peak torque and a claimed mileage of 19.28kmpl.

    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Toyota Vellfire Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 1.42 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 1.49 Crore
    DelhiRs. 1.36 Crore
    PuneRs. 1.42 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 1.48 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.31 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 1.52 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.37 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 1.33 Crore

