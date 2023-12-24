Tata Nexon EV facelift seeing maximum demand for top-spec variant

Launched in India on 14 September

Offered with two battery packs

The Tata Nexon EV is getting maximum demand for its top-spec Empowered Plus trim level, the automaker has revealed as much as 80 per cent of the bookings for this fully loaded model. This is the fully loaded Tata Nexon EV and at the time of writing this story was priced at Rs. 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

The feature list for this top-spec model includes a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, automatic headlamps, voice-activated sunroof, air purifier, SOS call, V2L, V2V, rear AC vents and a 12.30-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It measures 3.95 metres and with a wheelbase of 2.49 metres.

The Empowered Plus variant is only available with the long-range powertrain that has a range of 465km and a motor output of 143bhp/215Nm. Rivals for the Tata Nexon EV include the Mahindra XUV400, and MG ZS EV as well as future models from Renault, Nissan, Hyundai, Honda, Maruti, Toyota and Kia.