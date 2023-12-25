Tata Altroz offered with discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 in December 2023

Altroz prices in India start at Rs. 6.60 lakh

Benefits valid up to 31 December

Select Tata Motors dealerships are offering huge discounts across the model range as a part of the year-end offers. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The Tata Altroz petrol MT variants are available with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The DCA variants of the model get a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Further, discounts on the diesel variants of the Tata Altroz include a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. On the other hand, the CNG variants can be availed with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 each, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

The Altroz premium hatchback is available in seven colours across nine variants. Customers can choose from a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine with a CNG tank.