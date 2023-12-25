CarWale
    Tata Altroz offered with discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 in December 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Altroz offered with discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 in December 2023
    • Altroz prices in India start at Rs. 6.60 lakh
    • Benefits valid up to 31 December

    Select Tata Motors dealerships are offering huge discounts across the model range as a part of the year-end offers. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    The Tata Altroz petrol MT variants are available with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The DCA variants of the model get a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

    Further, discounts on the diesel variants of the Tata Altroz include a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. On the other hand, the CNG variants can be availed with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 each, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

    The Altroz premium hatchback is available in seven colours across nine variants. Customers can choose from a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine with a CNG tank.

    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
