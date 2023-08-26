CarWale
    India-bound Audi Q8 facelift teased

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    India-bound Audi Q8 facelift teased
    • To debut on 5 September 
    • New taillight signature teased 

    Audi revealed the all-new Q8 flagship in 2018 and the flagship SUV is now due for an update. Now, the refreshed Q8 is officially teased ahead of its global premiere which will take place on 5 September.

    Audi Q8 Facelift teaser 

    With just one teaser image, Audi has showcased the new rear lighting insignia of the coupe SUV. The updated Q8 will also get subtle tweaks to the fascia as was seen on the spied prototypes. Moreover, the buyers will be offered more customisation options on the flagship than before. Apart from that, we do expect some new changes to the cabin layout and design and this change will then be trickled down to other models as well.  

    Apart from the standard Q8, the high-performance SQ8 and the RSQ8 are also expected to be showcased at the premiere next month. There will be no major changes under the skin, so it will continue to use the petrol and diesel powertrains like the current model.  

    Audi Q8 Facelift India debut 

    After the global premiere on 5 September, the new Q8 will go on sale internationally in the next few weeks. We could expect the updated Q8 to land in India either late this year or sometime in 2024. 

    Audi Q8
    Audi Q8
    Rs. 1.07 Crore
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
