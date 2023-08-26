CarWale
    Five-door Suzuki Jimny debuts in South Africa

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    448 Views
    Five-door Suzuki Jimny debuts in South Africa

    - Gets a new Military Green colour

    - Powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine

    The five-door Suzuki Jimny has finally made its way to the South African market. The off-roader was recently revealed at the Festival of Motoring 2023 show in South Africa. The registration of the upcoming Jimny in five-door guise has commenced and it is expected to be offered with a single powertrain option across two variants.

    Variants and exterior highlights of the five-door Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Left Rear Three Quarter

    Currently, the three-door Jimny on sale in South Africa is available in three trim levels – GA, GL, and GLX. However, the five-door version will likely be offered in the latter two variants. In terms of exterior styling, the international version carries the same design identity as the Indian iteration. However, Suzuki has showcased a new Military Green colour with the South Africa-spec Jimny.

    South Africa-spec five-door Jimny feature list

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Dashboard

    As for its features, the five-door Jimny will come equipped with a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, and cruise control. Also on offer will be features such as six airbags, keyless start/stop button, rear parking camera, headlight washer, rear wiper with washer, hill hold assist, ESP, and ISOFIX.

    Powertrain and specifications of five-door Suzuki Jimny

    Mechanically, as the off-roader is being exported to the global markets, the specifications will remain the same as the India-spec Jimny. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter unit. This motor is capable of producing 103bhp and 134Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the brand’s AllGrip Pro 4x4 system will be offered as standard across the range.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 14.91 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 15.75 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 14.84 Lakh
    PuneRs. 15.14 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 15.72 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 14.15 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 15.50 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 14.67 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 14.07 Lakh

