CarWale
    AD

    Here’s your first look at the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan without camouflage

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    935 Views
    Here’s your first look at the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan without camouflage

    - Gets major design makeover for 2024 model  

    - Comes in petrol, diesel, and hybrid versions  

    We had seen spy pictures of the next-generation Volkswagen Tiguan over the last few months. This time around, the all-rounder SUV has been caught on camera without any camouflage during an advertorial shoot in Slovenia.  

    Volkswagen Tiguan history

    The first-ever Tiguan was introduced in 2007 and it received a facelift in 2011. Similarly, the second-gen was launched in 2015 based on the MQB platform, with a facelift in 2020. It got design changes and the addition of the eHybrid PHEV variant, plus a China-only coupe body style. Finally, the upcoming model will be offered in ICE-powered and hybrid forms – and pretty likely alongside an electric variant.  

    Future of Volkswagen's popular models 

    Volkswagen may have been focused on the ever-expanding ID. range of MEB-based electric vehicles, but it will likely keep updating the core models, including the likes of the Polo, Golf, T-Roc, and the Tiguan, for as long as possible. The fact that VW expects only 25 per cent of its global sales to come from EVs by 2026, combined with the popularity of the aforementioned nameplates, makes us believe that they will live for at least one more generation before the range becomes EV-only in the 2030s. 

    Volkswagen Tiguan Left Front Three Quarter

    The relatively small window before the ICE ban in Europe and other markets means that we will be sticking with updated versions of current platforms since the automakers are investing heavily in EV-dedicated architectures.  

    2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

    This makes us believe that Volkswagen might offer a fully electric version of the Tiguan even if it means having to electrify the evolution of the MQB Evo platform. The latter could also be utilised by other brands of the VW Group making it worth the investment. While the entry-level trims will likely be offered with mild-hybrid powertrains for a lower cost, the majority of the sales volume will probably consist of plug-in hybrids. These will still cost less than the possible full-blown EV variants.  

    Source: avtomanijatv

      

    Volkswagen Tiguan Image
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Rs. 35.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz EQE to launch in India on 15 September

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Tiguan Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2007 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2842 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Defender
    Land Rover Defender
    Rs. 93.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 95.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda Elevate
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Rs. 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion

    Rs. 8.80 - 10.70 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Rs. 35.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Tiguan Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 42.13 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 44.27 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 41.02 Lakh
    PuneRs. 42.13 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 43.80 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 38.87 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 42.52 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 40.98 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 39.30 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2007 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2842 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Here’s your first look at the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan without camouflage