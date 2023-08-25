Here’s your first look at the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan without camouflage

- Gets major design makeover for 2024 model

- Comes in petrol, diesel, and hybrid versions

We had seen spy pictures of the next-generation Volkswagen Tiguan over the last few months. This time around, the all-rounder SUV has been caught on camera without any camouflage during an advertorial shoot in Slovenia.

Volkswagen Tiguan history

The first-ever Tiguan was introduced in 2007 and it received a facelift in 2011. Similarly, the second-gen was launched in 2015 based on the MQB platform, with a facelift in 2020. It got design changes and the addition of the eHybrid PHEV variant, plus a China-only coupe body style. Finally, the upcoming model will be offered in ICE-powered and hybrid forms – and pretty likely alongside an electric variant.

Future of Volkswagen's popular models

Volkswagen may have been focused on the ever-expanding ID. range of MEB-based electric vehicles, but it will likely keep updating the core models, including the likes of the Polo, Golf, T-Roc, and the Tiguan, for as long as possible. The fact that VW expects only 25 per cent of its global sales to come from EVs by 2026, combined with the popularity of the aforementioned nameplates, makes us believe that they will live for at least one more generation before the range becomes EV-only in the 2030s.

The relatively small window before the ICE ban in Europe and other markets means that we will be sticking with updated versions of current platforms since the automakers are investing heavily in EV-dedicated architectures.

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

This makes us believe that Volkswagen might offer a fully electric version of the Tiguan even if it means having to electrify the evolution of the MQB Evo platform. The latter could also be utilised by other brands of the VW Group making it worth the investment. While the entry-level trims will likely be offered with mild-hybrid powertrains for a lower cost, the majority of the sales volume will probably consist of plug-in hybrids. These will still cost less than the possible full-blown EV variants.

Source: avtomanijatv